NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.10 million. NovoCure reported sales of $134.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $556.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

