NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.32). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuCana.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 64,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,160. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

