Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

