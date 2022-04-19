nVent Electric plc (NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 6th

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

