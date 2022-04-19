NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $229.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.58. The company had a trading volume of 981,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,372,348. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $645.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

