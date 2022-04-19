Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.12. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

