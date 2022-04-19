Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

