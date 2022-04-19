Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.86%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
