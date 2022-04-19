Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $470.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $669.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $355.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:OAS opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

