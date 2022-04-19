Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “
OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.