Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

