OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.11.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,554. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

