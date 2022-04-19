OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OGC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.12.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.26. 823,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.00. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

