Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $77.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 113,825 shares of company stock worth $593,748 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after buying an additional 150,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 621,420 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

