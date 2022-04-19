ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get ODP alerts:

NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,684. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ODP by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ODP by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.