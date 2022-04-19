Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.26.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
