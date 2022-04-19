Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.