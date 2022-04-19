Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.53% from the stock’s current price.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of OLPX opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

