Old National Bancorp (ONB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 474,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

