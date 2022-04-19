Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s net sales and earnings continued to decline year over year during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Management cited headwinds related to soaring inflation in merchandise and transportation costs, shipping delays of imported products, and backlogs at distribution centers. The company anticipates continued pressure during the first half of fiscal 2022, and expects trends to improve from the second half. Clearly, higher supply chain costs are likely to keep gross margin under pressure, especially in the first half. Nevertheless, Ollie's Bargain’s business model, cost-containment efforts and focus on store productivity appears encouraging. Also, the company's customer reward program, Ollie's Army has been impressive.”

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 16,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.