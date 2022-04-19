Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of ZEUS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $39.50. 64,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $40.31.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 131.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
