OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given New €53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($69.35) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €48.00 ($51.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

