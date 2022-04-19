ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

ONON stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,137. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

