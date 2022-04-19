Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

