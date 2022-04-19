OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCS. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.