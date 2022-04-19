ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.83. ONE Gas reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.43. 274,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after buying an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

