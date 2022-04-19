One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will report $16.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $71.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.20 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.91.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

