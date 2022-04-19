OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 935,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,425. The stock has a market cap of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.48. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,452 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

