Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

USB opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

