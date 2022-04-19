Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.