OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.