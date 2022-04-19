OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.