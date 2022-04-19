Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OGEN opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.15.
Oragenics Company Profile
