O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.84.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $721.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $683.57 and a 200 day moving average of $664.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

