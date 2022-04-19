OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Financial Contrast

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OrganiGram and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram -32.87% -12.28% -10.75% Royalty Pharma 27.07% 17.29% 10.44%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OrganiGram and Royalty Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram 0 3 4 0 2.57 Royalty Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

OrganiGram presently has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 110.12%. Royalty Pharma has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Given OrganiGram’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OrganiGram is more favorable than Royalty Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of OrganiGram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OrganiGram and Royalty Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram $62.43 million 8.19 -$103.09 million ($0.09) -18.11 Royalty Pharma $2.29 billion 11.70 $619.73 million $1.02 43.23

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than OrganiGram. OrganiGram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OrganiGram has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Pharma has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats OrganiGram on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co., Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as telephone channels. Organigram Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio consists of royalties on approximately 35 marketed therapies and 10 development-stage product candidates that address various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, cancer, neurology, infectious disease, hematology, and diabetes. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

