Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 223,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $985.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

