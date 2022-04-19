Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

ORLA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 2,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

