Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
ORLA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 2,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.40.
Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.