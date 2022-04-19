Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

