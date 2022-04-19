Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
NYSE:OR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.73.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
