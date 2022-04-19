Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

