Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.95.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.43. 223,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,901. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$18.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -123.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

