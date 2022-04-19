OTR Global Reaffirms “Mixed” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

TPR traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 14,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,747 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

