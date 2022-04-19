OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target Lowered to €24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €27.00 ($29.03) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut OVH Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OVHFF remained flat at $$29.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. OVH Groupe has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

