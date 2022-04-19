Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Thomas G. Ricks Sells 10,000 Shares

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE OVV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. 3,676,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,076. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 3.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
