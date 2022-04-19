Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,926. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Owens Corning by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

