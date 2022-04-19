P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PIIIW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,830. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.99.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
