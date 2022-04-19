P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIIIW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,830. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.99.

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

