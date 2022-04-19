PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.96 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $27.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $29.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $3,384,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 303.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 35.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

