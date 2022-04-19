PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 610,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

