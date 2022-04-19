Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

