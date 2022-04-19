Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PTN opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.96.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.