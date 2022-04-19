Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PTN opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

