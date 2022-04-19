Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $729.00 at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.16.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $617.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

