Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $537.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.79 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5,091.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

