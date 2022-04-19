Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5,091.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

